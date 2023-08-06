Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Will Benson (batting .207 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is batting .273 with 10 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 27 walks.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (31 of 62), Benson has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (17.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 11.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Benson has driven in a run in 13 games this year (21.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (9.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (37.1%), including multiple runs in four games.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|33
|.215
|AVG
|.323
|.326
|OBP
|.411
|.443
|SLG
|.570
|8
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|9
|33/13
|K/BB
|27/14
|6
|SB
|4
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.88).
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 158 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (most in the league).
- The Nationals are sending Irvin (3-5) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.97 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.97, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .261 batting average against him.
