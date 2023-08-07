On Monday, Nick Senzel (.219 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Eury Perez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Senzel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel is hitting .227 with eight doubles, nine home runs and 24 walks.

Senzel has had a hit in 37 of 70 games this season (52.9%), including multiple hits 14 times (20.0%).

In 12.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Senzel has had an RBI in 27 games this season (38.6%), including eight multi-RBI outings (11.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 28 games this year (40.0%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 33 .208 AVG .250 .257 OBP .347 .336 SLG .426 8 XBH 9 4 HR 5 18 RBI 19 32/8 K/BB 23/16 4 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings