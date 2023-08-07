Monday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (59-55) and the Miami Marlins (58-55) at Great American Ball Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Reds coming out on top. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on August 7.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Eury Perez to the mound, while Brandon Williamson (3-2) will answer the bell for the Reds.

Reds vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Reds 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cincinnati and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Reds' past 10 contests.

The Reds have won in 38, or 47.5%, of the 80 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cincinnati has a mark of 18-22 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Cincinnati scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (553 total, 4.9 per game).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.87 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Reds Schedule