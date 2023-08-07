How to Watch the Reds vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 7
Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins will meet Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds on Monday at Great American Ball Park, at 6:40 PM ET.
Reds vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit 133 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.
- Cincinnati ranks 12th in the majors with a .416 team slugging percentage.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .251 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
- Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking seventh with 553 total runs this season.
- The Reds have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Reds are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 26th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.
- Cincinnati has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.
- Cincinnati has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.87) in the majors this season.
- Reds pitchers have a 1.440 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds' Brandon Williamson (3-2) will make his 15th start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed four hits in 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs.
- In 14 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Williamson has made nine starts of five or more innings in 14 chances this season, and averages 4.9 frames when he pitches.
- He has made 14 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/2/2023
|Cubs
|L 16-6
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Drew Smyly
|8/3/2023
|Cubs
|L 5-3
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Jameson Taillon
|8/4/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-3
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Patrick Corbin
|8/5/2023
|Nationals
|L 7-3
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Joan Adon
|8/6/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-3
|Home
|Lyon Richardson
|Jake Irvin
|8/7/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Eury Pérez
|8/8/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Braxton Garrett
|8/9/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Johnny Cueto
|8/11/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Johan Oviedo
|8/12/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|-
|Osvaldo Bido
|8/13/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Mitch Keller
