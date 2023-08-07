Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins will meet Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds on Monday at Great American Ball Park, at 6:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 133 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Cincinnati ranks 12th in the majors with a .416 team slugging percentage.

The Reds have a team batting average of .251 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking seventh with 553 total runs this season.

The Reds have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Reds are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 26th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Cincinnati has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.87) in the majors this season.

Reds pitchers have a 1.440 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds' Brandon Williamson (3-2) will make his 15th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed four hits in 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Williamson has made nine starts of five or more innings in 14 chances this season, and averages 4.9 frames when he pitches.

He has made 14 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/2/2023 Cubs L 16-6 Away Brandon Williamson Drew Smyly 8/3/2023 Cubs L 5-3 Away Luke Weaver Jameson Taillon 8/4/2023 Nationals L 6-3 Home Graham Ashcraft Patrick Corbin 8/5/2023 Nationals L 7-3 Home Andrew Abbott Joan Adon 8/6/2023 Nationals L 6-3 Home Lyon Richardson Jake Irvin 8/7/2023 Marlins - Home Brandon Williamson Eury Pérez 8/8/2023 Marlins - Home Luke Weaver Braxton Garrett 8/9/2023 Marlins - Home Graham Ashcraft Johnny Cueto 8/11/2023 Pirates - Away Andrew Abbott Johan Oviedo 8/12/2023 Pirates - Away - Osvaldo Bido 8/13/2023 Pirates - Away Brandon Williamson Mitch Keller

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.