On Monday, August 7 at 6:40 PM ET, the Miami Marlins (58-55) visit the Cincinnati Reds (59-55) at Great American Ball Park. Eury Perez will get the nod for the Marlins, while Brandon Williamson will take the mound for the Reds.

The Marlins are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog Reds have +125 odds to win. The total is 10.5 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Reds vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Perez - MIA (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (3-2, 4.72 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Reds and Marlins game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Reds (+125) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $22.50 back in your pocket.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Spencer Steer get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have been favorites in 51 games this season and won 32 (62.7%) of those contests.

The Marlins have gone 22-5 (winning 81.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Miami, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Marlins went 2-3 over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Miami and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have been underdogs in 80 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (47.5%) in those contests.

This season, the Reds have been victorious 18 times in 40 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Reds vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Steer 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Nick Senzel 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+220) Joey Votto 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+180) Will Benson 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+300)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 3rd Win NL Central +280 - 3rd

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.