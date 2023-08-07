After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Stuart Fairchild and the Cincinnati Reds face the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Eury Perez) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Explore More About This Game

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild has 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 20 walks while batting .234.

Fairchild has had a hit in 31 of 66 games this year (47.0%), including multiple hits seven times (10.6%).

In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (6.1%, and 2% of his trips to the dish).

In 27.3% of his games this year, Fairchild has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 31.8% of his games this season (21 of 66), with two or more runs three times (4.5%).

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 35 .203 AVG .258 .318 OBP .336 .324 SLG .433 5 XBH 12 2 HR 2 8 RBI 15 28/10 K/BB 27/10 2 SB 6

Marlins Pitching Rankings