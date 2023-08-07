Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Marlins - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Tyler Stephenson, with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, August 7 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Nationals.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .250 with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 40 walks.
- Stephenson has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this season (62 of 101), with at least two hits 23 times (22.8%).
- In eight games this year, he has homered (7.9%, and 2% of his trips to the dish).
- In 30.7% of his games this season, Stephenson has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (7.9%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in 39 games this year (38.6%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|52
|.242
|AVG
|.257
|.328
|OBP
|.336
|.358
|SLG
|.369
|9
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|21
|44/20
|K/BB
|59/20
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff leads the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.21 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 129 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Perez will take the mound to start for the Marlins, his first of the season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 20-year-old right-hander.
