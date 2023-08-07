Will Benson -- .185 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the mound, on August 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Nationals.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Benson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson has 10 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 28 walks while hitting .272.

Benson has had a hit in 31 of 63 games this season (49.2%), including multiple hits 11 times (17.5%).

Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (11.1%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Benson has an RBI in 13 of 63 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 23 games this season (36.5%), including four multi-run games (6.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 33 .213 AVG .323 .330 OBP .411 .438 SLG .570 8 XBH 14 5 HR 2 11 RBI 9 34/14 K/BB 27/14 6 SB 4

Marlins Pitching Rankings