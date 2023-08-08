Astros vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 8
Tuesday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (70-42) and the Houston Astros (64-49) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Orioles securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on August 8.
The Astros will give the ball to Framber Valdez (9-7, 3.07 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Orioles will counter with Grayson Rodriguez (2-3, 6.09 ERA).
Astros vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Astros vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Orioles 6, Astros 5.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Astros have a record of 5-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
- This season, the Astros have been favored 74 times and won 44, or 59.5%, of those games.
- Houston has a record of 42-25, a 62.7% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Astros.
- Houston has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 538.
- The Astros' 3.78 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
Orioles Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Orioles have posted a mark of 3-1.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The previous 10 Orioles games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
- The Orioles have been chosen as underdogs in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (56.6%) in those games.
- This season, Baltimore has been victorious 22 times in 39 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Orioles have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Baltimore is the eighth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.9 runs per game (554 total).
- The Orioles have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.04) in the majors this season.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 2
|Guardians
|W 3-2
|Ronel Blanco vs Tanner Bibee
|August 3
|@ Yankees
|L 4-3
|Cristian Javier vs Clarke Schmidt
|August 4
|@ Yankees
|W 7-3
|Hunter Brown vs Luis Severino
|August 5
|@ Yankees
|L 3-1
|Justin Verlander vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|August 6
|@ Yankees
|W 9-7
|Jose Urquidy vs Carlos Rodón
|August 8
|@ Orioles
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Grayson Rodriguez
|August 9
|@ Orioles
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Jack Flaherty
|August 10
|@ Orioles
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Dean Kremer
|August 11
|Angels
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Reid Detmers
|August 12
|Angels
|-
|Jose Urquidy vs Tyler Anderson
|August 13
|Angels
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Chase Silseth
Orioles Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 2
|@ Blue Jays
|L 4-1
|Grayson Rodriguez vs Yusei Kikuchi
|August 3
|@ Blue Jays
|W 6-1
|Jack Flaherty vs Kevin Gausman
|August 4
|Mets
|W 10-3
|Dean Kremer vs David Peterson
|August 5
|Mets
|W 7-3
|Kyle Gibson vs Tylor Megill
|August 6
|Mets
|W 2-0
|Kyle Bradish vs José Quintana
|August 8
|Astros
|-
|Grayson Rodriguez vs Framber Valdez
|August 9
|Astros
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Cristian Javier
|August 10
|Astros
|-
|Dean Kremer vs Hunter Brown
|August 11
|@ Mariners
|-
|Kyle Gibson vs Luis Castillo
|August 12
|@ Mariners
|-
|Kyle Bradish vs George Kirby
|August 13
|@ Mariners
|-
|Grayson Rodriguez vs Bryce Miller
