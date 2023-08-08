On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, the Indiana Fever (7-21) take the court against the Los Angeles Sparks (10-18) at 7:00 PM ET .

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Fever vs. Sparks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Fever vs. Sparks Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fever vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Fever Moneyline Sparks Moneyline
DraftKings Fever (-1.5) 158.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Fever (-1.5) 158.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Fever (-1.5) 158.5 -125 -105 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Fever (-1.5) 158.5 -125 -105 Bet on this game with Tipico

Fever vs. Sparks Betting Trends

  • The Fever have put together a 13-13-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Sparks have put together a 14-11-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Indiana has been favored by 1.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
  • Los Angeles has covered the spread 10 times this year (10-8 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
  • A total of 12 out of the Fever's 27 games this season have hit the over.
  • Sparks games have gone over the point total 12 out of 28 times this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.