On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, the Indiana Fever (7-21) take the court against the Los Angeles Sparks (10-18) at 7:00 PM ET .

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Fever vs. Sparks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Fever vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fever vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Fever vs. Sparks Betting Trends

The Fever have put together a 13-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Sparks have put together a 14-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Indiana has been favored by 1.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Los Angeles has covered the spread 10 times this year (10-8 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

A total of 12 out of the Fever's 27 games this season have hit the over.

Sparks games have gone over the point total 12 out of 28 times this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.