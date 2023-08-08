The injury report for the Indiana Fever (7-21) ahead of their matchup with the Los Angeles Sparks (10-18) currently has just one player. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, August 8 from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

In their last outing on Sunday, the Fever suffered an 82-73 loss to the Dream.

Indiana Fever Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG NaLyssa Smith Out Foot 15.6 9.7 1.5

Los Angeles Sparks Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Chiney Ogwumike Out Foot 8.4 4.3 1.3 Nia Clouden Out Knee 1.6 0.4 1.8 Karlie Samuelson Out Knee 7.2 2.5 2 Katie Lou Samuelson Out Personal - - -

Fever vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fever Player Leaders

Aliyah Boston leads the Fever at 8 rebounds per contest, while also posting 2.3 assists and 14.6 points. She is ninth in the WNBA in rebounding.

Kelsey Mitchell paces her team in points per contest (16.6), and also posts 1.5 rebounds and 3 assists. At the other end, she averages 0.9 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Erica Wheeler puts up a team-high 4.9 assists per contest. She is also posting 10.1 points and 2.9 rebounds, shooting 40.4% from the field.

Victoria Vivians puts up 5.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively, she delivers 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kristy Wallace is averaging 6.3 points, 1.9 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.

Fever vs. Sparks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Fever -1.5 158.5

