Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Marlins - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Kevin Newman, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Newman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman is hitting .258 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.
- Newman has recorded a hit in 43 of 67 games this season (64.2%), including 11 multi-hit games (16.4%).
- In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (4.5%, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Newman has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (29.9%), with more than one RBI in seven of them (10.4%).
- He has scored in 24 of 67 games (35.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|33
|.239
|AVG
|.279
|.285
|OBP
|.350
|.354
|SLG
|.394
|7
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|0
|15
|RBI
|13
|21/6
|K/BB
|11/11
|6
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.21).
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (131 total, 1.1 per game).
- Garrett (5-3 with a 4.14 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 22nd of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.14, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .261 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.