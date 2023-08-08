Tuesday's game features the Cincinnati Reds (60-55) and the Miami Marlins (58-56) clashing at Great American Ball Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Reds according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on August 8.

The Marlins will look to Braxton Garrett (5-3) versus the Reds and Luke Weaver (2-4).

Reds vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Reds 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Reds Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 3-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its foes are 3-7-0 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

The Reds have come away with 39 wins in the 81 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 18-22 when favored by +125 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Cincinnati is No. 6 in the majors, scoring 4.9 runs per game (558 total runs).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.85 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Reds Schedule