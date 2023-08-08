Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins take the field on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park against Luke Weaver, who is starting for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The Marlins are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Reds (+110). The game's over/under has been listed at 10.5 runs.

Reds vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -135 +110 10.5 -115 -105 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-4.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Reds and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games. Cincinnati and its opponent have finished below the over/under in five consecutive games, with the average total established by oddsmakers during that stretch being 10.4.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 81 games this year and have walked away with the win 39 times (48.1%) in those games.

Cincinnati has entered 59 games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 29-30 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Cincinnati have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 59 of 114 chances this season.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Reds have a mark of 6-6-0 against the spread.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-29 31-26 23-25 37-30 41-40 19-15

