Luke Weaver will start for the Cincinnati Reds in the second of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 135 home runs rank 13th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 355 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 12th in MLB with a .417 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds' .251 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

Cincinnati has scored 558 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .328.

The Reds rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.85 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Reds pitchers have a 1.434 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Weaver (2-4) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed four hits in three innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

He has two quality starts in 19 chances this season.

Weaver has nine starts of five or more innings this season in 19 chances. He averages 4.7 innings per outing.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/3/2023 Cubs L 5-3 Away Luke Weaver Jameson Taillon 8/4/2023 Nationals L 6-3 Home Graham Ashcraft Patrick Corbin 8/5/2023 Nationals L 7-3 Home Andrew Abbott Joan Adon 8/6/2023 Nationals L 6-3 Home Lyon Richardson Jake Irvin 8/7/2023 Marlins W 5-2 Home Brandon Williamson Eury Pérez 8/8/2023 Marlins - Home Luke Weaver Braxton Garrett 8/9/2023 Marlins - Home Graham Ashcraft Johnny Cueto 8/11/2023 Pirates - Away Andrew Abbott Johan Oviedo 8/12/2023 Pirates - Away - Osvaldo Bido 8/13/2023 Pirates - Away Brandon Williamson Mitch Keller 8/15/2023 Guardians - Home Luke Weaver Logan Allen

