The Miami Marlins visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Luis Arraez, Spencer Steer and others in this contest.

Reds vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Steer Stats

Steer has 24 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 47 walks and 63 RBI (109 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.

He has a slash line of .268/.351/.463 on the season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Aug. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 6 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 3 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Braxton Garrett Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Garrett Stats

Braxton Garrett (5-3) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 22nd start of the season.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Garrett has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 22 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Garrett Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Phillies Aug. 2 5.0 6 3 3 5 2 vs. Tigers Jul. 28 6.0 5 1 0 6 1 vs. Rockies Jul. 21 3.0 7 6 6 5 0 at Orioles Jul. 15 4.2 6 4 4 5 1 vs. Phillies Jul. 8 5.0 6 3 3 3 0

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 26 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 31 walks and 52 RBI (157 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a .374/.419/.467 slash line on the season.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Aug. 7 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Aug. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Aug. 5 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Rangers Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 97 hits with 20 doubles, 27 home runs, 51 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .241/.331/.491 so far this season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Aug. 7 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Rangers Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Aug. 5 1-for-3 2 0 2 2 0 at Rangers Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

