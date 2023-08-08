Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Marlins - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.189 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.351), slugging percentage (.463) and total hits (109) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.
- In 69 of 110 games this year (62.7%) Steer has picked up a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (28.2%).
- He has homered in 15.5% of his games in 2023 (17 of 110), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40.0% of his games this season, Steer has picked up at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (14.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 43.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (6.4%).
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|56
|.275
|AVG
|.263
|.365
|OBP
|.339
|.440
|SLG
|.484
|17
|XBH
|26
|7
|HR
|10
|30
|RBI
|33
|42/25
|K/BB
|52/22
|7
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.21).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (131 total, 1.1 per game).
- Garrett gets the start for the Marlins, his 22nd of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.14 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.14, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .261 against him.
