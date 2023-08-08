TJ Friedl -- with a slugging percentage of .579 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on August 8 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI) against the Marlins.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Read More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl has 17 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .282.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.

In 57 of 91 games this season (62.6%) Friedl has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (33.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Friedl has picked up an RBI in 29.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

In 36 of 91 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 45 .280 AVG .284 .341 OBP .356 .516 SLG .391 19 XBH 12 7 HR 3 28 RBI 16 36/13 K/BB 29/15 9 SB 10

Marlins Pitching Rankings