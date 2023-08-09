Nick Senzel -- with an on-base percentage of .212 in his past 10 games, 86 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Miami Marlins, with Johnny Cueto on the hill, on August 9 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

  • Senzel has nine doubles, nine home runs and 24 walks while hitting .227.
  • Senzel has picked up a hit in 52.8% of his 72 games this year, with multiple hits in 19.4% of those games.
  • Looking at the 72 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in nine of them (12.5%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Senzel has driven home a run in 27 games this season (37.5%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 28 of 72 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 33
.208 AVG .250
.255 OBP .347
.338 SLG .426
9 XBH 9
4 HR 5
18 RBI 19
34/8 K/BB 23/16
4 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
  • The Marlins have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (131 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Cueto makes the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.32 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 37-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.32, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .192 batting average against him.
