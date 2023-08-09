Reds vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 9
Wednesday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (60-56) and the Miami Marlins (59-56) at Great American Ball Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Reds securing the victory. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET on August 9.
The Reds will look to Graham Ashcraft (6-7) versus the Marlins and Johnny Cueto (0-3).
Reds vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Reds 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.
- The Reds have entered the game as favorites 29 times this season and won 17, or 58.6%, of those games.
- Cincinnati has entered 15 games this season favored by -130 or more and is 8-7 in those contests.
- The Reds have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Cincinnati has scored 560 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.83).
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 4
|Nationals
|L 6-3
|Graham Ashcraft vs Patrick Corbin
|August 5
|Nationals
|L 7-3
|Andrew Abbott vs Joan Adon
|August 6
|Nationals
|L 6-3
|Lyon Richardson vs Jake Irvin
|August 7
|Marlins
|W 5-2
|Brandon Williamson vs Eury Pérez
|August 8
|Marlins
|L 3-2
|Luke Weaver vs Braxton Garrett
|August 9
|Marlins
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Johnny Cueto
|August 11
|@ Pirates
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Johan Oviedo
|August 12
|@ Pirates
|-
|TBA vs Osvaldo Bido
|August 13
|@ Pirates
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Mitch Keller
|August 15
|Guardians
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Logan Allen
|August 16
|Guardians
|-
|TBA vs TBA
