In the series rubber match on Wednesday, August 9, Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (60-56) face off against Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (59-56). The first pitch will be thrown at 12:35 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds are the favorite in this one, at -130, while the underdog Marlins have +110 odds to win. The over/under is 10 runs for this game.

Reds vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Graham Ashcraft - CIN (6-7, 5.18 ERA) vs Johnny Cueto - MIA (0-3, 5.32 ERA)

Reds vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Reds have been favored 29 times and won 17, or 58.6%, of those games.

The Reds have gone 8-7 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (53.3% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds were the moneyline favorite three times in the last 10 games, but they lost each matchup.

Over its last 10 outings, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Marlins have won in 24, or 42.9%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Marlins have a mark of 13-20 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 1-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Reds vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Votto 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+115) Nick Senzel 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Luke Maile 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 16th 3rd

