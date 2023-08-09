Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Marlins on August 9, 2023
Player props can be found for Spencer Steer and Luis Arraez, among others, when the Cincinnati Reds host the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Reds vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Graham Ashcraft Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Ashcraft Stats
- The Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (6-7) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Ashcraft has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.
Ashcraft Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 4
|8.0
|5
|3
|3
|5
|2
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 30
|6.0
|5
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 24
|5.1
|5
|2
|2
|8
|4
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 19
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 14
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|2
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Graham Ashcraft's player props with BetMGM.
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Steer Stats
- Steer has 24 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 47 walks and 63 RBI (110 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a slash line of .268/.350/.461 on the season.
- Steer hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .118 with a double, a walk and an RBI.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 6
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
TJ Friedl Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Friedl Stats
- TJ Friedl has 93 hits with 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.
- He has a slash line of .283/.349/.453 so far this season.
- Friedl enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI.
Friedl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 7
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|4
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Spencer Steer, TJ Friedl or other Reds players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 157 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 31 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .370/.416/.462 on the year.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Aug. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Aug. 7
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 5
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 100 hits with 20 doubles, 28 home runs, 52 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .246/.337/.502 on the year.
- Soler takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a double, two home runs, four walks and five RBI.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Aug. 8
|3-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Reds
|Aug. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 5
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.