The Miami Marlins (59-56) will look to Jorge Soler, riding a two-game homer streak, against the Cincinnati Reds (60-56) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday, at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds will call on Graham Ashcraft (6-7) against the Marlins and Johnny Cueto (0-3).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ashcraft - CIN (6-7, 5.18 ERA) vs Cueto - MIA (0-3, 5.32 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft

The Reds will send Ashcraft (6-7) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in eight innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Friday.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.18 and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .275 in 21 games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Ashcraft will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

Graham Ashcraft vs. Marlins

The Marlins have scored 465 runs this season, which ranks 26th in MLB. They are batting .262 for the campaign with 106 home runs, 27th in the league.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Marlins in one game, and they have gone 6-for-24 with a double, a triple, two home runs and three RBI over 5 2/3 innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johnny Cueto

Cueto makes the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.32 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty tossed six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 37-year-old has put together a 5.32 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .192 to his opponents.

Cueto has registered one quality start this year.

Cueto will look to build upon a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 4.4 frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his five outings this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.