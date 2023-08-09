Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Marlins - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson (.192 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Johnny Cueto and the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is batting .269 with 10 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 29 walks.
- Benson has picked up a hit in 48.4% of his 64 games this year, with multiple hits in 17.2% of them.
- He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 64), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20.3% of his games this year, Benson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 24 of 64 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|33
|.207
|AVG
|.323
|.330
|OBP
|.411
|.427
|SLG
|.570
|8
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|9
|36/15
|K/BB
|27/14
|7
|SB
|4
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (131 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Marlins are sending Cueto (0-3) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.32 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In five games this season, the 37-year-old has an ERA of 5.32, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .192 against him.
