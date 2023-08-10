Spain vs. the Netherlands: Live Stream, TV Channel & Game Info - August 10
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
In one of the 2023 Women's World Cup quarterfinals, on August 10 at 9:00 PM ET in Wellington, New Zealand, Spain will take on the Netherlands.
Go to FOX US to watch Spain play the Netherlands.
Watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Fubo! Sign up for a free trial and start watching live sports without cable today!
How to Watch Spain vs. the Netherlands
- Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX US
- Location: Wellington, New Zealand
- Venue: Westpac Stadium
Sign up for a Fubo free trial now to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and more live sports!
Spain Group Stage Results
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Zambia
|July 26
|W 5-0
|Home
|Japan
|July 31
|L 4-0
|Away
|Switzerland
|August 5
|W 5-1
|Away
|Netherlands
|August 10
|-
|Home
Spain's Recent Performance
- Spain played Switzerland in its last match and was victorious by a final score of 5-1. The victorious Spain side took 22 shots, outshooting by 20.
- Spain's Aitana Bonmati three goals and two assists in four Women's World Cup games.
- In Women's World Cup so far, Jennifer Hermoso has three goals (through four matches) and one assist.
- In Women's World Cup play, Alba Redondo has scored three goals (in four matches) and has one assist.
Get your 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!
Spain's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Misa Rodriguez #1
- Ona Batlle #2
- Teresa Abilleira Duenas #3
- Irene Paredes #4
- Ivana Andres #5
- Aitana Bonmati #6
- Irene Guerrero #7
- Mariona #8
- Esther Gonzalez #9
- Jennifer Hermoso #10
- Alexia Putellas #11
- Oihane Hernandez #12
- Enith Salon #13
- Laia Codina #14
- Eva Navarro #15
- Maria Perez #16
- Alba Redondo #17
- Salma Paralluelo #18
- Olga Carmona #19
- Rocio Galvez #20
- Claudia Zornoza Sanchez #21
- Athenea Del Castillo #22
- Cata Coll #23
The Netherlands Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|United States
|July 26
|D 1-1
|Away
|Vietnam
|August 1
|W 7-0
|Away
|South Africa
|August 5
|W 2-0
|Home
|Spain
|August 10
|-
|Away
Netherlands' Recent Performance
- In its most recent outing on August 5, the Netherlands earned a 2-0 victory against South Africa, while registering three more shots than South Africa.
- In four Women's World Cup matches for the Netherlands, Jill Roord has four goals (second in the 2023 Women's World Cup).
- Lieke Martens has one goal and two assists thus far for the Netherlands in Women's World Cup.
- In Women's World Cup play, Dominique Janssen has two assists (but zero goals).
Netherlands' 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Daphne van Domselaar #1
- Lynn Wilms #2
- Stefanie van der Gragt #3
- Aniek Nouwen #4
- Merel van Dongen #5
- Jill Roord #6
- Lineth Beerensteyn #7
- Sherida Spitse #8
- Katja Snoeijs #9
- Danielle van de Donk #10
- Lieke Martens #11
- Jill Baijings #12
- Renate Jansen #13
- Jackie Groenen #14
- Caitlin Dijkstra #15
- Lize Kop #16
- Victoria Pelova #17
- Kerstin Casparij #18
- Wieke Kaptein #19
- Dominique Janssen #20
- Damaris Egurrola #21
- Esmee Brugts #22
- Jacintha Weimar #23
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.