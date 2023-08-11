The Pittsburgh Pirates (52-63) and the Cincinnati Reds (60-57) will square off on Friday, August 11 at PNC Park, with Johan Oviedo starting for the Pirates and Andrew Abbott taking the hill for the Reds. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Pirates as -110 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds -110 moneyline odds to win. The total for the contest is set at 9 runs.

Reds vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Oviedo - PIT (6-11, 4.18 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (6-3, 2.93 ERA)

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Pirates have been favored 20 times and won 12, or 60%, of those games.

The Pirates have a 13-9 record (winning 59.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Pittsburgh, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

Over the last 10 games, the Pirates have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just once, a game they won.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Reds have been underdogs in 82 games this season and have come away with the win 39 times (47.6%) in those contests.

The Reds have a mark of 39-43 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Reds vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Votto 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+230) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+190) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+165) Stuart Fairchild 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+240)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 15th 3rd Win NL Central +500 - 3rd

