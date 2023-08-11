The Pittsburgh Pirates (52-63) and Cincinnati Reds (60-57) square off on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, opening a three-game series at PNC Park.

The Pirates will give the ball to Johan Oviedo (6-11, 4.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Andrew Abbott (6-3, 2.93 ERA).

Reds vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Oviedo - PIT (6-11, 4.18 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (6-3, 2.93 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott

Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his 13th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.93 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty went 5 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.93, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .212 against him.

Abbott has eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Abbott has 10 starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

He has had five appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

The Pirates will hand the ball to Oviedo (6-11) for his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed seven innings without allowing a run on two hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.18 and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .234 in 23 games this season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Oviedo has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 25-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.18), 48th in WHIP (1.302), and 47th in K/9 (8).

