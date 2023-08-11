Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Spencer Steer -- with a slugging percentage of .583 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on August 11 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Marlins.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer has 111 hits and an OBP of .350 to go with a slugging percentage of .466. All three of those stats lead Cincinnati hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.
- Steer has gotten at least one hit in 63.4% of his games this season (71 of 112), with more than one hit 31 times (27.7%).
- Looking at the 112 games he has played this year, he's homered in 18 of them (16.1%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Steer has driven in a run in 45 games this season (40.2%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 43.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.3%.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|56
|.274
|AVG
|.263
|.361
|OBP
|.339
|.448
|SLG
|.484
|18
|XBH
|26
|8
|HR
|10
|31
|RBI
|33
|44/25
|K/BB
|52/22
|7
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, 1.1 per game).
- Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his 24th of the season. He is 6-11 with a 4.18 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.18), 48th in WHIP (1.302), and 47th in K/9 (8).
