Spencer Steer -- with a slugging percentage of .583 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on August 11 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Marlins.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer has 111 hits and an OBP of .350 to go with a slugging percentage of .466. All three of those stats lead Cincinnati hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

Steer has gotten at least one hit in 63.4% of his games this season (71 of 112), with more than one hit 31 times (27.7%).

Looking at the 112 games he has played this year, he's homered in 18 of them (16.1%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Steer has driven in a run in 45 games this season (40.2%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 43.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.3%.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 56 .274 AVG .263 .361 OBP .339 .448 SLG .484 18 XBH 26 8 HR 10 31 RBI 33 44/25 K/BB 52/22 7 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings