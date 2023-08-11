Taylor Fritz has reached the Western & Southern Open round of 16 and will play Dusan Lajovic. Fritz's odds are +2200 to take home the trophy from Lindner Family Tennis Center.

Fritz at the 2023 Western & Southern Open

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: August 11-20

August 11-20 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Fritz's Next Match

After his 6-4, 7-6 win over Lorenzo Sonego in the round of 32, Fritz will meet Lajovic in the round of 16 on Thursday, August 17 at 7:00 PM ET.

Fritz has current moneyline odds of -500 to win his next contest versus Lajovic. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Taylor Fritz Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +3300

Western & Southern Open odds to win: +2200

Fritz Stats

Fritz is coming off a 6-4, 7-6 victory over No. 39-ranked Sonego in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

Fritz is 51-23 over the past year, with three tournament wins.

Fritz has won three tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, with a record of 37-13 on that surface.

Through 74 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Fritz has played 26.2 games per match. He won 54.2% of them.

In his 50 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Fritz has averaged 25.9 games.

Fritz, over the past year, has won 84.3% of his service games and 23.0% of his return games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Fritz has won 86.0% of his games on serve and 22.7% on return.

