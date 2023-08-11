On Friday, TJ Friedl (.622 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl has 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .279.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 29th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.

Friedl has picked up a hit in 62.4% of his 93 games this year, with more than one hit in 32.3% of those games.

He has homered in 10 games this year (10.8%), homering in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.

Friedl has driven in a run in 28 games this year (30.1%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (10.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 38.7% of his games this year (36 of 93), he has scored, and in eight of those games (8.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 45 .274 AVG .284 .333 OBP .356 .506 SLG .391 20 XBH 12 7 HR 3 29 RBI 16 37/13 K/BB 29/15 9 SB 10

Pirates Pitching Rankings