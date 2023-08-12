Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Andre Jackson and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Pirates.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Read More About This Game
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.350), slugging percentage (.468) and total hits (113) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 50th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.
- Steer will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 with one homer in his last outings.
- Steer has picked up a hit in 72 of 113 games this year, with multiple hits 32 times.
- In 15.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Steer has had an RBI in 46 games this year (40.7%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (15.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 43.4% of his games this season (49 of 113), with two or more runs seven times (6.2%).
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|57
|.274
|AVG
|.266
|.361
|OBP
|.340
|.448
|SLG
|.486
|18
|XBH
|27
|8
|HR
|10
|31
|RBI
|35
|44/25
|K/BB
|53/22
|7
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.58).
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (127 total, 1.1 per game).
- Jackson will make his first start of the season for the Pirates.
- The 27-year-old righty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of nine appearances so far.
- He has a 5.16 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .242 against him over his nine games this season.
