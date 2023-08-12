The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Andre Jackson and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Pirates.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson

Andre Jackson TV Channel: SportsNet PT

Read More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.350), slugging percentage (.468) and total hits (113) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 50th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.

Steer will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 with one homer in his last outings.

Steer has picked up a hit in 72 of 113 games this year, with multiple hits 32 times.

In 15.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Steer has had an RBI in 46 games this year (40.7%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (15.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 43.4% of his games this season (49 of 113), with two or more runs seven times (6.2%).

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 57 .274 AVG .266 .361 OBP .340 .448 SLG .486 18 XBH 27 8 HR 10 31 RBI 35 44/25 K/BB 53/22 7 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings