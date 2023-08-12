The Tennessee Titans at the moment have the 28th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +10000.

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +325

+325 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee put together an 8-6-0 ATS record last year.

The Titans and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 17 times last season.

Tennessee was a bottom-five offense last year, ranking third-worst with 296.8 yards per game. Defensively, it ranked 23rd in the (351.6 yards allowed per game).

The Titans had a 3-5 record at home and were 4-5 away last year.

Tennessee won just twice when favored (2-3) and went 4-5 as underdogs.

The Titans were 3-3 in the AFC South and 5-7 in the AFC overall.

Titans Impact Players

Derrick Henry rushed for 1,538 yards (90.5 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 17 games last year.

Also, Henry had 33 receptions for 398 yards and zero touchdowns.

Ryan Tannehill passed for 2,536 yards (149.2 per game), completing 65.2% of his throws, with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 17 games.

In addition, Tannehill rushed for 98 yards and two TDs.

DeAndre Hopkins had 64 receptions for 717 yards (42.2 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games a season ago for the Cardinals.

In 17 games played for the Texans, Chris Moore had 48 catches for 548 yards (32.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

On defense last year, Kevin Byard helped set the tone with four interceptions to go with 106 tackles and six passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints - +4000 2 September 17 Chargers - +2500 3 September 24 @ Browns - +3500 4 October 1 Bengals - +1100 5 October 8 @ Colts - +15000 6 October 15 Ravens - +2000 8 October 29 Falcons - +8000 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +6000 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +15000 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +3000 12 November 26 Panthers - +8000 13 December 3 Colts - +15000 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +2500 15 December 17 Texans - +20000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +3500 17 December 31 @ Texans - +20000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +3000

