The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Andre Jackson and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson

Andre Jackson TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is hitting .280 with 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 30 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.

Friedl has gotten a hit in 59 of 94 games this season (62.8%), with more than one hit on 30 occasions (31.9%).

He has homered in 10.6% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Friedl has had an RBI in 29 games this season (30.9%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (10.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 37 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 46 .274 AVG .285 .333 OBP .363 .506 SLG .390 20 XBH 12 7 HR 3 29 RBI 17 37/13 K/BB 29/17 9 SB 10

Pirates Pitching Rankings