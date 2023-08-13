The New York Liberty (23-6), on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, will look to continue a five-game winning stretch when visiting the Indiana Fever (8-22). This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Fever vs. Liberty matchup in this article.

Fever vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fever vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Fever vs. Liberty Betting Trends

The Liberty have won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

The Fever have compiled a 14-14-0 ATS record so far this season.

New York has been favored by 10.5 points or more 12 times this season, and covered the spread in four of those contests.

Indiana has covered the spread four times this season (4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

In the Liberty's 28 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

Fever games have gone over the point total 14 out of 29 times this season.

