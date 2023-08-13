Reds vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 13
Sunday's game that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (52-64) against the Cincinnati Reds (61-57) at PNC Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Pirates. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on August 13.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Mitch Keller (9-8) to the mound, while Brandon Williamson (4-2) will answer the bell for the Reds.
Reds vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Pirates 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Pirates vs Reds Player Props
|How to Watch Pirates vs Reds
|Pirates vs Reds Odds
|Pirates vs Reds Pitching Matchup
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The previous 10 Reds games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
- The Reds have come away with 39 wins in the 82 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Cincinnati has been victorious 26 times in 55 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Reds have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Cincinnati scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (573 total, 4.9 per game).
- Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.81 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 6
|Nationals
|L 6-3
|Lyon Richardson vs Jake Irvin
|August 7
|Marlins
|W 5-2
|Brandon Williamson vs Eury Pérez
|August 8
|Marlins
|L 3-2
|Luke Weaver vs Braxton Garrett
|August 9
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Graham Ashcraft vs Johnny Cueto
|August 11
|@ Pirates
|W 9-2
|Andrew Abbott vs Johan Oviedo
|August 13
|@ Pirates
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Mitch Keller
|August 13
|@ Pirates
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Andre Jackson
|August 15
|Guardians
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Logan Allen
|August 16
|Guardians
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Noah Syndergaard
|August 18
|Blue Jays
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs José Berríos
|August 19
|Blue Jays
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Chris Bassitt
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.