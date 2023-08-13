Sunday's game that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (52-64) against the Cincinnati Reds (61-57) at PNC Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Pirates. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on August 13.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Mitch Keller (9-8) to the mound, while Brandon Williamson (4-2) will answer the bell for the Reds.

Reds vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Reds vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Pirates 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The previous 10 Reds games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Reds have come away with 39 wins in the 82 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Cincinnati has been victorious 26 times in 55 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cincinnati scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (573 total, 4.9 per game).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.81 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

