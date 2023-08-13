Brandon Williamson gets the nod on the mound for the Cincinnati Reds looking to take down Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

The Pirates are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog Reds have +115 odds to win. The over/under for the matchup is listed at 9 runs.

Reds vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -140 +115 9 -115 -105 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Reds and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have come away with 39 wins in the 82 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has entered 55 games this season as the underdog by +115 or more and is 26-29 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 60 of its 117 games with a total this season.

The Reds are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-31 32-26 23-26 38-31 42-41 19-16

