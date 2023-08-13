Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates face TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 138 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Cincinnati is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .417 this season.

The Reds' .251 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking seventh with 573 total runs this season.

The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .328.

The Reds rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati averages the 18th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Cincinnati has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.81) in the majors this season.

Reds pitchers have a 1.420 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Luke Weaver (2-4) to the mound for his 21st start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.

He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Weaver has nine starts of five or more innings this season in 20 chances. He averages 4.7 innings per outing.

He has made 20 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Nationals L 6-3 Home Lyon Richardson Jake Irvin 8/7/2023 Marlins W 5-2 Home Brandon Williamson Eury Pérez 8/8/2023 Marlins L 3-2 Home Luke Weaver Braxton Garrett 8/9/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Home Graham Ashcraft Johnny Cueto 8/11/2023 Pirates W 9-2 Away Andrew Abbott Johan Oviedo 8/13/2023 Pirates - Away Luke Weaver Mitch Keller 8/13/2023 Pirates - Away Luke Weaver Andre Jackson 8/15/2023 Guardians - Home Graham Ashcraft Logan Allen 8/16/2023 Guardians - Home Andrew Abbott Noah Syndergaard 8/18/2023 Blue Jays - Home Brandon Williamson José Berríos 8/19/2023 Blue Jays - Home Luke Weaver Chris Bassitt

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.