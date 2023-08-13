How to Watch the Reds vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 13
Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates face TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit 138 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.
- Cincinnati is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .417 this season.
- The Reds' .251 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
- Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking seventh with 573 total runs this season.
- The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .328.
- The Reds rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.
- Cincinnati averages the 18th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.
- Cincinnati has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.81) in the majors this season.
- Reds pitchers have a 1.420 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will send Luke Weaver (2-4) to the mound for his 21st start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.
- He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- Weaver has nine starts of five or more innings this season in 20 chances. He averages 4.7 innings per outing.
- He has made 20 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/6/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-3
|Home
|Lyon Richardson
|Jake Irvin
|8/7/2023
|Marlins
|W 5-2
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Eury Pérez
|8/8/2023
|Marlins
|L 3-2
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Braxton Garrett
|8/9/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Johnny Cueto
|8/11/2023
|Pirates
|W 9-2
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Johan Oviedo
|8/13/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Mitch Keller
|8/13/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Andre Jackson
|8/15/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Logan Allen
|8/16/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Noah Syndergaard
|8/18/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|José Berríos
|8/19/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Chris Bassitt
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.