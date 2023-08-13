The Pittsburgh Pirates (52-64) host the Cincinnati Reds (61-57) on Sunday at PNC Park, at 1:35 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Mitch Keller (9-8) for the Pirates and Brandon Williamson (4-2) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Keller - PIT (9-8, 4.39 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (4-2, 4.42 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.42 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 75 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Monday, the lefty went 6 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.42, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.

Williamson enters the outing with four quality starts under his belt this year.

Williamson is looking to record his 11th start of five or more innings this season in this game.

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

Keller (9-8) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed nine hits in five innings against the Atlanta Braves.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with an ERA of 4.39, a 3.58 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.281.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.

Keller has 23 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 27-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.39), 38th in WHIP (1.281), and 15th in K/9 (9.6).

Mitch Keller vs. Reds

The Reds are batting .251 this season, 15th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .417 (13th in the league) with 138 home runs.

The Reds have gone 10-for-40 with a triple, a home run and six RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.

