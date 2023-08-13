Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Sunday, Spencer Steer (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Pirates.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Pirates Player Props
|How to Watch Reds vs Pirates
|Reds vs Pirates Odds
|Reds vs Pirates Prediction
|Reds vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.350), slugging percentage (.468) and total hits (113) this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 47th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.
- Steer is batting .278 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Steer has gotten at least one hit in 63.7% of his games this year (72 of 113), with at least two hits 32 times (28.3%).
- He has gone deep in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (18 of 113), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 40.7% of his games this season, Steer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 49 games this season (43.4%), including seven multi-run games (6.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|57
|.274
|AVG
|.266
|.361
|OBP
|.340
|.448
|SLG
|.486
|18
|XBH
|27
|8
|HR
|10
|31
|RBI
|35
|44/25
|K/BB
|53/22
|7
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.58).
- The Pirates give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (127 total, 1.1 per game).
- Keller (9-8) is looking for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 25th start of the season. He has a 4.39 ERA in 143 2/3 innings pitched, with 154 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.39), 38th in WHIP (1.281), and 15th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.