Stuart Fairchild -- with an on-base percentage of .258 in his past 10 games, 66 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on August 13 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

  • Fairchild is hitting .232 with 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 20 walks.
  • Fairchild has gotten at least one hit in 48.6% of his games this season (34 of 70), with at least two hits seven times (10.0%).
  • Looking at the 70 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (5.7%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 25.7% of his games this season, Fairchild has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 32.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.7%).

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 36
.202 AVG .257
.306 OBP .339
.333 SLG .426
6 XBH 12
2 HR 2
8 RBI 15
33/10 K/BB 27/10
2 SB 6

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Pirates' 4.58 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (127 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Pirates are sending Keller (9-8) out to make his 25th start of the season as he goes for his 10th victory. He is 9-8 with a 4.39 ERA and 154 strikeouts through 143 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.39), 38th in WHIP (1.281), and 15th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
