Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Tyler Stephenson returns to action for the Cincinnati Reds against Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh PiratesAugust 13 at 1:35 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since August 9, when he went 0-for-3 against the Marlins.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Pirates Player Props
|How to Watch Reds vs Pirates
|Reds vs Pirates Odds
|Reds vs Pirates Prediction
|Reds vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson has 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 42 walks while batting .246.
- Stephenson has gotten at least one hit in 60.2% of his games this year (62 of 103), with multiple hits 23 times (22.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.8% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Stephenson has picked up an RBI in 30.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.8% of his games.
- In 39 of 103 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|52
|.234
|AVG
|.257
|.325
|OBP
|.336
|.345
|SLG
|.369
|9
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|21
|48/22
|K/BB
|59/20
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.58 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 127 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Keller tries for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Pirates, his 25th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.39 ERA and 154 strikeouts in 143 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.39), 38th in WHIP (1.281), and 15th in K/9 (9.6) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.