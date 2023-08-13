Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Sunday, Will Benson (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, three walks and an RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Pirates.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson has 10 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 29 walks while batting .279.
- In 49.2% of his 65 games this season, Benson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 10.8% of his games in 2023 (seven of 65), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20.0% of his games this year, Benson has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (9.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 25 games this season (38.5%), including multiple runs in five games.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.207
|AVG
|.340
|.330
|OBP
|.423
|.427
|SLG
|.577
|8
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|9
|36/15
|K/BB
|28/14
|7
|SB
|4
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.58 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (127 total, 1.1 per game).
- Keller (9-8 with a 4.39 ERA and 154 strikeouts in 143 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Pirates, his 25th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.39 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.281 WHIP ranks 38th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 15th.
