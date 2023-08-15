Braves vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 15
Tuesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (76-42) and New York Yankees (60-59) matching up at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:20 PM ET on August 15.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (8-4) to the mound, while Luis Severino (2-7) will get the nod for the Yankees.
Braves vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Yankees 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.
- The Braves have won 68, or 64.8%, of the 105 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Atlanta has a record of 22-9 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -225 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta leads MLB with 695 runs scored this season.
- The Braves' 3.90 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, New York and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.
- The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (38.5%) in those games.
- New York has played as an underdog of +180 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for New York is the No. 20 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (514 total runs).
- Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.07 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 11
|@ Mets
|W 7-0
|Charlie Morton vs Tylor Megill
|August 12
|@ Mets
|W 21-3
|Allan Winans vs Denyi Reyes
|August 12
|@ Mets
|W 6-0
|Spencer Strider vs José Quintana
|August 13
|@ Mets
|L 7-6
|Yonny Chirinos vs Kodai Senga
|August 14
|Yankees
|W 11-3
|Max Fried vs Clarke Schmidt
|August 15
|Yankees
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Luis Severino
|August 16
|Yankees
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Randy Vasquez
|August 18
|Giants
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Alex Cobb
|August 19
|Giants
|-
|Yonny Chirinos vs Logan Webb
|August 20
|Giants
|-
|Max Fried vs TBA
|August 21
|Mets
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Tylor Megill
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 9
|@ White Sox
|L 9-2
|Ian Hamilton vs Mike Clevinger
|August 11
|@ Marlins
|W 9-4
|Ian Hamilton vs Jesús Luzardo
|August 12
|@ Marlins
|L 3-1
|Michael King vs Sandy Alcantara
|August 13
|@ Marlins
|L 8-7
|Gerrit Cole vs Eury Pérez
|August 14
|@ Braves
|L 11-3
|Clarke Schmidt vs Max Fried
|August 15
|@ Braves
|-
|Luis Severino vs Bryce Elder
|August 16
|@ Braves
|-
|Randy Vasquez vs Charlie Morton
|August 18
|Red Sox
|-
|TBA vs Brayan Bello
|August 19
|Red Sox
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Kutter Crawford
|August 20
|Red Sox
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Nick Pivetta
|August 22
|Nationals
|-
|Luis Severino vs Josiah Gray
