Tuesday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (62-58) and the Cleveland Guardians (57-62) at Great American Ball Park should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Reds coming out on top. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on August 15.

The Reds will call on Graham Ashcraft (6-7) against the Guardians and Logan Allen (5-5).

Reds vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Reds 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 0-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

The Reds have been favorites in 30 games this season and won 17 (56.7%) of those contests.

Cincinnati has entered 30 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 17-13 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 53.5% chance to win.

Cincinnati has scored 581 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.80).

Reds Schedule