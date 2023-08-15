Spencer Steer's Cincinnati Reds (62-58) and Jose Ramirez's Cleveland Guardians (57-62) will clash in the series opener on Tuesday, August 15 at Great American Ball Park. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET.

The Reds are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Guardians (-105). The matchup's over/under has been set at 9.5 runs.

Reds vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Graham Ashcraft - CIN (6-7, 4.95 ERA) vs Logan Allen - CLE (5-5, 3.55 ERA)

Reds vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have been favorites in 30 games this season and won 17 (56.7%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Reds have a record of 17-13 (56.7%).

Cincinnati has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Reds were favored on the moneyline four times in the last 10 games, but they lost every matchup.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Guardians have been victorious in 20, or 39.2%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Guardians have won 19 of 49 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Guardians had a record of 3-4.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kevin Newman 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+125) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220) Joey Votto 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) Stuart Fairchild 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 15th 3rd Win NL Central +750 - 3rd

