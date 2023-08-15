Spencer Steer and Jose Ramirez are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians play at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday (starting at 6:40 PM ET).

Reds vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Steer Stats

Steer has 27 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 48 walks and 66 RBI (116 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .272/.352/.471 on the year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 13 3-for-4 0 0 0 5 1 at Pirates Aug. 11 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 123 hits with 27 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 53 walks and 65 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.

He has a slash line of .280/.355/.483 on the season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 10 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 129 hits with 27 doubles, five triples, five home runs, 49 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He's slashed .272/.342/.382 so far this season.

Kwan heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .304 with a double, two triples and two RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Aug. 13 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Rays Aug. 12 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Rays Aug. 11 2-for-5 0 0 1 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

