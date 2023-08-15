Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Guardians - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Tyler Stephenson (.242 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson has 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 42 walks while batting .243.
- Stephenson has picked up a hit in 59.6% of his 104 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.1% of them.
- He has hit a home run in eight games this year (7.7%), homering in 2% of his plate appearances.
- In 29.8% of his games this year, Stephenson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.7%.
- He has scored a run in 39 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|53
|.234
|AVG
|.251
|.325
|OBP
|.330
|.345
|SLG
|.361
|9
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|21
|48/22
|K/BB
|61/20
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 120 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Allen gets the start for the Guardians, his 18th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.55 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.55 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.
