On Wednesday, August 16, 2023, two of the four remaining Women's World Cup teams come together in a matchup to determine who gets a chance at the championship on August 20.

Here you will find information on how to watch all of Wednesday's Women's World Cup action.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Wednesday's Women's World Cup Match

One match is scheduled for Wednesday. Here's the day's agenda:

Australia vs. England

Game Time: 6:00 AM ET on August 16

6:00 AM ET on August 16 TV: FOX US

FOX US Watch this match live without cable with a free trial to Fubo!

2023 Women's World Cup Favorites

Want to know which teams are the leading the charge at the 2023 Women's World Cup? We've got the top favorites -- plus the most up-to-date title odds -- below:

Spain: +160

England: +190

Australia: +400

Sweden: +425

Japan: +450

Netherlands: +1100

Norway: +5000

Switzerland: +10000

New Zealand: +25000

South Korea: +50000

Bet on who will win the Women's World Cup and more at Draftkings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.