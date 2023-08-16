Joey Votto vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
On Wednesday, Joey Votto (.214 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, five walks and two RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Guardians.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto is batting .209 with five doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.
- Votto has gotten a hit in 19 of 45 games this year (42.2%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (22.2%).
- He has gone deep in 24.4% of his games in 2023, and 7.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Votto has picked up an RBI in 35.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 17.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 35.6% of his games this year (16 of 45), with two or more runs three times (6.7%).
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|20
|.164
|AVG
|.253
|.315
|OBP
|.325
|.425
|SLG
|.587
|7
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|19
|23/12
|K/BB
|26/7
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (120 total, one per game).
- Syndergaard (2-5 with a 6.35 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 16th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 6.35 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .301 to his opponents.
