On Wednesday, Luke Maile (.385 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points above season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Guardians.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile has 10 doubles, five home runs and eight walks while hitting .250.

Maile has picked up a hit in 24 of 51 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

In 9.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 10 games this season (19.6%), Maile has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (15.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 12 games this year (23.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 25 .239 AVG .263 .280 OBP .344 .338 SLG .579 3 XBH 12 2 HR 3 6 RBI 14 22/3 K/BB 14/5 1 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings